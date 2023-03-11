Some Modesto residents staying put despite evacuation order prompted by rising Tuolumne River levels

MODESTO — An evacuation order is currently in effect in Modesto along River Road, south of the Tuolumne River.

The river is currently at 50 feet, just shy of the flood stage of 55 feet. Emergency officials predict that the river will rise to 53 feet by Sunday, prompting the evacuation order.

CBS13 was in Stanislaus County interviewing residents who are being forced to pack up and leave. Despite the warnings, some residents are choosing to stay. At Terrace Trailer Park, neighbors expressed concern about rising water levels but cited the poor condition of their trailers as a reason for not evacuating.

Emergency officials warn that the Tuolumne River is forecast to rise to 54 feet overnight. Sheriff's deputies have been going door-to-door warning neighbors to evacuate and will continue to patrol the area to monitor the river and watch for looters.

Lynn De Shaw, a resident of Terrace Trailer Park, says, "In the last 20 years, this is unexpected. It's not just the rain, but we're worried about the springtime and the snowmelt. So I hope they clear out Don Pedro enough so they can handle that, so we don't have to evacuate."

Stanislaus County Emergency Services reports that a shelter is available for those who choose to evacuate. The Salvation Army Red Shield at 1649 Las Vegas Street will be available for residents.

With more rain on the way, emergency crews anticipate that the evacuation order will remain in effect through Monday.