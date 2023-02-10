Modesto detects "suspicious activity" on city's computer systems

MODESTO – Modesto city officials are on the defense after detecting what it calls "suspicious activity" on their digital network.

Despite the computer hacking affecting some systems, the city said it is still able to respond to emergency calls.

All Modesto officials would say is that they disconnected portions of their network out of an abundance of caution upon learning about suspicious activity on their digital network.

From city governments to schools to hospitals, it is clear nothing – or no one – is off limits from cyber criminals. Nowadays, ransomware is crafted even more deceptively.

"I'm seeing a lot of through text messages as well: 'Click here, your Netflix account has been damaged or you have a packaged waiting to be delivered,' " said Scott Driscoll, a cybersecurity expert and founder of Internet Safety Concepts.

Driscoll said he is hearing weekly reports of businesses, schools and families becoming targets.

So how can you protect yourself? Driscoll urges people to make sure their software is up-to-date. While sometimes annoying, two-step verification offers a layer of protection. Be sure to back up your data, which should not be connected to your computer. Importantly, slow down before you click on a link or open an attachment.

But say you pay a ransom, what is the likelihood you will get your data back?

"It all depends on the person committing this crime," Driscoll said. "When it comes to personalization with the victims — with it just being people, I've seen a lot of it where we get no information back."

Sometimes, the crooks may not even have your info but say so as a ruse — meaning it's a scam to get your money.

When it comes to companies, well there's a possibility that they have gotten into their system, Driscoll said.

Meanwhile, in Modesto, the city enlisted the help of cybersecurity experts to see what led to the hacking.