Modesto dirt bike crash on Dry Creek Trail kills 66-year-old rider

A 66-year-old dirt bike rider died after a head-on crash with another rider on a Modesto trail late Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on the Dry Creek Trail behind Edgebrook Drive.

Modesto police said a group was riding dirt bikes between Moose Park and Thousand Oaks Park when two riders crashed head-on in the darkness.

Witnesses had begun CPR before officers arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

The 66-year-old rider was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

A second rider, a 48-year-old man, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.