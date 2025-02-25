Watch CBS News
1 dead in Modesto crash near 4th and K streets, police say

By Cecilio Padilla, Richard Ramos

Modesto crash near 4th and K streets leaves 1 dead
Modesto crash near 4th and K streets leaves 1 dead 02:18

MODESTO – One person has died in a major crash in Modesto on Tuesday, authorities say.

Modesto police said the crash happened near 4th and K streets.

Ring video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows a white Tesla briefly going airborne moments before crashing.

modesto-tesla-crash.png
A still image taken from a video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows the white Tesla moments before the crash. Obtained by CBS Sacramento

At some point before the Tesla crashed, a CBS Sacramento reporter was involved in some type of collision with that car and driver. Our crew member is OK.

Modesto police are investigating. Due to the crash, police are warning residents to expect significant traffic delays in the area.

