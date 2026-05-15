Modesto high school student rescued after nearly drowning during swimming class

A high school student in Modesto was rescued after nearly drowning during an aquatics class on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident happened at Davis High School at W. Rumble and Tully roads. A spokesperson for Modesto City Schools said that during the class, a student in the swimming pool became unresponsive. The teacher jumped into the pool, brought the student out and began administering CPR.

The spokesperson said the student regained responsiveness before medics arrived and was later taken to a hospital for treatment. The teacher is CPR certified and holds water safety certifications, according to the district.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of the teacher and emergency responders, whose immediate response helped provide critical assistance to the student," said Modesto City Schools spokesperson Linda Mumma Solorio. "We also recognize this was a difficult situation for students who witnessed the incident, and counseling and support services are available for any student or staff member who may need them."

In a letter to parents, Principal Michael Shroyer said the school was in contact with the student's family to offer them support.

There was no additional information about the student's condition, or the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Modesto Police Department was not investigating the incident as a criminal matter, police told the Modesto Bee.