Modesto crash on Hatch Road leaves 1 dead

A person has died after they were struck by several vehicles in Modesto over the weekend, authorities say.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday along Hatch Roach, between Dallas Street and Ustick Road. Modesto police say responding officers found that the person had been fatally struck by vehicles.

Investigators believe that the person was walking in the roadway before they were struck, but no other details about what led up to the collisions have been released.

At least three vehicles are believed to have struck the person, with police saying all but the third vehicle stayed at the scene.

The name of the person who died has not been released at this time.