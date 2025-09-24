Modesto community weighs in on redevelopment of old courthouse, including possible market

The city of Modesto is taking public input on how to redevelop the block that soon will be vacated by the Stanislaus County Courthouse.

A workshop is being held Tuesday evening at Greens on Tenth, where residents can weigh in on concepts for the property bounded by 11th, 12th, H and I streets. The block includes the current courthouse, the Hall of Records and the county's former jail.

City officials say the site is a rare chance to redevelop an entire square downtown block.

"How many times are we gonna have an opportunity to redevelop a whole square block of downtown Modesto?" Councilmember Chris Ricci said. "It's kind of a generational opportunity."

Ideas surfaced during a January workshop included apartments, ground-floor shops, an open-air public market and preservation of the Hall of Records. The city has since created a rendering that combines those elements.

"What we heard loud and clear from the community is, first of all, the open-air market," said Jessica Hill, Modesto's director of community and economic development. "Another component was housing in our downtown area, and then the community is also very passionate about the Hall of Records, so finding a way to reuse that building but still keep the integrity of that as well."

Ricci has championed the market idea, likening it to public gathering spaces in other cities.

"It's a place where entrepreneurs can gather and sell their stuff - whether it's produce, jewelry, art, coffee, or beer," he said. "A lot of times people don't get that opportunity, and this gives them a chance to try."

The new $352 million courthouse is under construction at 10th and H streets and could open by early 2026. Once the move happens, Modesto plans to purchase the old site from the state and county and pursue redevelopment, possibly through a public-private partnership.

City leaders said Tuesday's workshop is meant to show residents a draft vision and get feedback on what's missing.