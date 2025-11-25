Dozens of abandoned Chihuahuas found in Modesto home, foster homes sought by animal rescue

An animal rescue group is urgently searching for foster homes and donations after finding what they believe may be as many as 80 abandoned Chihuahuas inside a Modesto rental home.

Sharon Lohman, founder and president of New Beginnings for Merced County Animals, said she first learned of the situation after receiving an alert email from Stanislaus County's animal services. The email reported 30 to 50 dogs in need of rescue.

"When we got the email, it said 30 to 50," Lohman said. "Then we decided there were 70. And now we're thinking there were 80."

Lohman has returned to the property for three days, removing dogs in waves with a team of volunteers. Although New Beginnings rarely takes animals from outside Merced County, Lohman said the Modesto homeowner was overwhelmed and attempting to do the right thing. The organization has so far taken in 26 dogs, while other rescues have taken several more.

Nineteen dogs remain inside the home, Lohman said. She described the animals as severely under-socialized, frightened and suffering from long-term neglect.

"Every single one of them needs full dentals," Lohman said. "They have rotted teeth. We don't think they've ever eaten dog food."

Some dogs require eye removal surgeries, skin treatment and significant medical care. Lohman said the nonprofit, which already spends about $135,000 a year on veterinary bills, is preparing for thousands of dollars in additional costs.

More calls came in soon after Lohman's group posted online, asking for fosters. Residents in Ceres and Stockton reported additional hoarding situations. Volunteers visited one of the homes and removed several more dogs, but Lohman said New Beginnings is focusing on the Modesto property because conditions there were urgent and unstable.

Lohman said the dogs will need patient foster homes willing to work with animals that have never experienced human touch.

"We've already seen some of the first ones we took sleeping in bed with their fosters," she said. "But these dogs are more afraid. They're going to take time."

New Beginnings provides all supplies for foster homes, including food, pee pads, exercise pens, dewormer and flea treatments. Lohman said Valley Animal Hospital in Merced is accepting donations directly to the rescue's account for medical expenses.

How you can help

To donate toward veterinary care, call Valley Animal Hospital in Merced and ask to apply funds to New Beginnings for Merced County Animals.

To donate supplies, visit the group's Amazon wish list.

To foster, text 209-769-2122.