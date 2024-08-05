Mobile fueling station that can charge electric vehicle within minutes on display in Sacramento

New mobile fueling unit helping power the future for consumers going green

SACRAMENTO – Electric vehicle technology is rapidly advancing to meet demand as California accelerates its zero-emission standards by 2030. Now there's a new mobile fueling unit powering the future to help consumers go green.

"This is not a nice to have. It's a need," said Alex Saucedo.

Saucedo is the director of business development for a company called GenCell, which is being showcased at an EVOX EXPO outside the California Mobility Center.

EVOX stands for electric vehicle operational extender. A mobile unit can then power a charger that can power 20-30 cars a day.

It can power the cars with level three charging capabilities, taking minutes instead of hours. It's a mobile fueling station that serves as an extension to the grid.

"You have the ability to have four energy inputs: solar, wind, grid, fuel cell and this gives you the ability to have that energy resiliency because what happens when the power goes offline?" Saucedo said.

This EVOX prototype provides clean technology that works with AI algorithms that assess demand.

"Do I pull it from batteries? Do I pull it from the grid? Grid drops off then we drop to the storage system. And then for longer durations, then we kick the fuel cell in where we run off hydrogen and with hydrogen, we can run an hour a day, a week," said Doug Ausemore with GenCell.

And that hydrogen can come from ammonia, commonly used in fertilizer.

"It's used for the agricultural community," Saucedo said. "It's used in refrigeration and many other industries so it's not only 2-3 times less expensive than diesel, but when we run that system through our fuel cell tech. You are still at zero emissions."

The EVOX costs more than a half million dollars now but with state and federal tax incentives, the cost is a quarter million dollars.