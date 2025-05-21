Watch CBS News
Forward spread of vegetation fire north of Placerville stopped, evacuation order reduced

By
Brandon Downs
EL DORADO COUNTY – A vegetation fire forced officials to issue a brief evacuation order and warning on Wednesday afternoon in El Dorado County. 

Cal Fire said the Mobile Fire was burning off Georgetown Road near the community of Kelsey, located about seven miles north of Placerville. 

Crews said the fire was at most five acres before the forward progress was stopped around 1:45 p.m. 

The evacuation order for White Cloud Road was then reduced to a warning, while the warning in the nearby area was lifted. 

Fire crews will remain at the scene to strengthen containment lines and mop up the fire through the afternoon hours. 

What caused the fire is unknown at this time. 

