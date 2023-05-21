Missing Yuba City girl, 16, who was believed to be with 19-year-old man on probation found safe

YUBA CITY – Police in Yuba City said Sunday morning that a missing 16-year-old girl who was believed to be with a 19-year-old man on probation has been found safe.

The Yuba City Police Department said Rachel Nielson was last seen Tuesday evening at her home on Grant Way in Yuba City. In an update to a Facebook post at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, police said she was located but did not say where or with who.

Nielson was considered to be at-risk, police say, with the 16-year-old believed to be with 19-year-old Reed Knittle. He doesn't have a vehicle or a driver's license.

*****UPDATE - FOUND SAFE***** *AT-RISK MISSING JUVENILE* We are seeking the public’s help in locating missing... Posted by Yuba City Police Department on Friday, May 19, 2023

Investigators believed the pair was together based on their social media posts.