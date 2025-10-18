Missing Sacramento County family, including 1-month-old, found safe

A missing Sacramento County family was found safe after going missing for nearly 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

Deputies said a 23-year-old woman called her brother in Washington state, saying she was assaulted and afraid for her safety.

Before her brother arrived, deputies said the woman's husband took her phone and sent a message telling the brother not to interfere.

When the brother arrived at their home near Power Inn Road and Florin Road in south Sacramento on Saturday, the family and their vehicles were gone, deputies said.

Deputies said they began searching for the couple and their 1-month-old child.

By Saturday evening, deputies said the family was found safe and no crimes were committed.