Missing woman in Nevada County found alive and dehydrated nearly 2 weeks later, deputies say

NEVADA COUNTY – A Sacramento woman authorities were searching for after she went missing from a mining camp near Nevada City last month has been found alive, officials said on Friday.

Esmeralda Marie Pineda, 24, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 26 at a mining camp near the middle fork of the Yuba River and Sweetland Creek in Nevada City.

Nearly two weeks later, the sheriff's office said she was located alive but was "severely dehydrated and emaciated." She was located on the canyon's rim near the Yuba River and Sweetland Creek.

Deputies said she required medical attention and was life-flighted to the hospital. The extent of her injuries and condition is unknown.