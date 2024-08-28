Sacramento woman last seen at mining camp reported missing in Nevada County

NEVADA CITY – Authorities are searching for a Sacramento woman who was last seen at a mining camp near Nevada City on Monday morning.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it's looking for 24-year-old Esmeralda Marie Pineda, who is considered to be at risk.

She was last seen on Monday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at a mining claim camp near the middle fork of the Yuba River and Sweetland Creek in Nevada City, deputies said.

Pineda was reported to be wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings with a floral design, tennis shoes and had a black Swiss backpack, deputies said.

She is 5 feet 8 inches, weighing 169 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff's office added she may be trying to return to the Sacramento region.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (530) 265-7880.