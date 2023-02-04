Watch CBS News
Missing Sacramento man considered to be at risk

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are asking for the public to help them locate a man local who is missing and in danger for medical reasons.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office put out an alert notifying people about 62-year-old Fred Culpepper's disappearance. They say he walked away from his home in the 3600 block of Edison Avenue in Sacramento.

Culpepper is in need of life-sustaining medication, the sheriff's office says. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red, white, and blue shoes. He's described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. You can see a photo of Culpeper below.

culpepper.png
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Unfortunately, he doesn't have a cellphone or a wallet.

Anyone who sees Culpepper is urged to call 916.874.5115

First published on February 3, 2023 / 5:32 PM

