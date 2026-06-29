Missing man found dead after car discovered down Placer County cliff

A 28-year-old man who had been reported missing was found dead Monday evening after his car was discovered at the bottom of a cliff in Placer County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said dispatchers received a call around 6:15 p.m. from the Placer County Sheriff's Office regarding a possible missing person.

The man had last been seen on June 25 driving a white 2015 Ford Fiesta, authorities said.

According to CHP, the reporting party believed they had located the missing man's vehicle about eight miles south of Foresthill Road off Mosquito Ridge Road, approximately 500 feet down a cliff. The two individuals were brothers-in-law.

CHP officers, Placer County sheriff's deputies and fire personnel responded to the scene and located the vehicle.

The 28-year-old man was found dead inside. Crews were working to recover the vehicle and the man's body.

Investigators said there were no witnesses to the crash, and it remains unclear exactly when or how it happened.