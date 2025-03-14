Missing California woman Nikki Saelee-McCain now ruled victim of homicide

HAPPY VALLEY — A Shasta County missing persons case involving Nikki Cheng Saelee-McCain, who was last seen in May 2024, has now been ruled a homicide, authorities said Friday.

Persons of interest have also been identified in Saelee-McCain's death, but their names would not be released due to the ongoing investigation, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said.

The family of Saelee-McCain had not heard from her nor seen her since May 18, 2024.

Earlier this week, her husband Tyler McCain spoke to the media for the first time about his wife's disappearance, according to CBS affiliate KHSL. Tyler McCain has never been named a suspect in his wife's disappearance.

Earlier in the day Friday, Shasta County detectives, along with FBI and Homeland Security Agents, served a search warrant at the home where Saelee-McCain was living in Happy Valley at the time she was reported missing.

The sheriff's office said that evidence gathered in this and other search warrants as well as information obtained through various interviews allowed detectives to determine Saelee-McCain was a homicide victim.

Aside from identifying persons of interest, detectives are also searching for the driver of a red truck who may have picked up a man in western Tehama County in the area of Highway 36 near the R Wild Horse Ranch or the Beegum Gorge bridge between May 18-25.

Additionally, a reward up to $30,000 is offered to anyone who can help locate Saelee-McCain's body. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Happy Valley is located about 10 miles south of Redding in Shasta County and just over 150 miles north of Sacramento.