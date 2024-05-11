Missed the northern lights in Northern California? Look here

SACRAMENTO – The northern lights provided quite the show for many people across Northern California Friday night, and many astonishing photos of the sky were shared across social media on Saturday.
If you missed the show Friday night, you may be lucky enough to see them Saturday night. Forecasters say the aurora may be visible over Northern California yet again.
Aurora borealis activity is heightened during geomagnetic storms – and an event of this magnitude means some places that usually don't see any northern lights could catch a glimpse of the show.
NOAA officials said there were reports of irregularities in the power grid and high-frequency communication and GPS were degraded from Friday's storm.
