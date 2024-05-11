Missed the northern lights in Northern California? Look here

SACRAMENTO – The northern lights provided quite the show for many people across Northern California Friday night, and many astonishing photos of the sky were shared across social media on Saturday.

If you missed the show Friday night, you may be lucky enough to see them Saturday night. Forecasters say the aurora may be visible over Northern California yet again.

Missed the aurora last night? The aurora may be visible again in #NorthernCalifornia tonight! The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center is anticipating periods of G4-G5 (Severe-Extreme) geomagnetic activity to continue. #cawx https://t.co/iXcFvMUMME — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 11, 2024

Aurora borealis activity is heightened during geomagnetic storms – and an event of this magnitude means some places that usually don't see any northern lights could catch a glimpse of the show.

NOAA officials said there were reports of irregularities in the power grid and high-frequency communication and GPS were degraded from Friday's storm.

Your photos from Friday can be shared with CBS Sacramento on our weather page. Just scroll down past radars, send to the web team and we'll add them to this article.

Photos from Friday night

The Aurora Borealis “Northern Lights” were visible in Solano County last night. Shout out to Team 4 for keeping us safe and capturing these images! #DedicatedtoCommunityService Posted by Solano County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 11, 2024

🚔✨ Officer Snipes captured a breathtaking sight early this morning! 📸🌌 The Northern Lights made a rare appearance from... Posted by CHP - Placerville on Saturday, May 11, 2024

STUNNING! Northern Lights pictures from across our viewing area. 🤩💜💜 Keep them coming GoodDay@kmaxtv.com And there’s a... Posted by Good Day Sacramento on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Aurora borealis? At this time of year? At this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized entirely over... Posted by Yosemite National Park on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Northern Lights in South Lake Tahoe Last night the Northern Lights put on a show in South Lake Tahoe. Our Officers got a break in their duties and took a few snaps of the show. Posted by CHP - South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Who else took a moment tonight to go check out the Aurora Borealis right here in N. California?! 📸🌄🤩 Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Did you catch our rare opportunity to see the northern lights? Last night, thanks to the most extreme solar storm since... Posted by Galt Police Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

A Collar of a Different Sort… How about this for things you don’t typically see on the beat? A few of our officers... Posted by Fairfield, CA Police Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kevin Wooler shared this photo from Cameron Park.

Kevin Woolery shared this photo from Cameron Park.

June Stolan captured this photo in Roseville.

Ellie DeAngelis shared this photo.

What a shot! A rare glimpse of the Northern Lights gracing the skies of Modesto, beautifully captured by Tactical Flight Officer Falkenstein last night from Sky 1. #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #LongExposure Posted by Modesto Police Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

A once in a life time graveyard shift 💜 #northernlights #NorthernLights2024 #norcal Posted by Oroville Police Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Oroville CHP officers experienced a rare treat last night - the Northern Lights! 🌌 They were momentarily confused but awestruck by this awesome display of nature's power. Check out their photos! #NorthernLights #OrovilleCHP #NatureIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/zygXcPXaWx — CHP Oroville👮‍♂️👮‍♀️🚔 (@CHP_Oroville) May 11, 2024