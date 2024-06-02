Occupants walk away with minor injuries after plane crash near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY – The occupants of a plane walked away with minor injuries after crashing about two miles short of the runway in Modesto on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a plane crash in an open field.

Officials were able to locate the plane using a drone and saw the occupants out of the plane.

When crews contacted the occupants, they determined they had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.