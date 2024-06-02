Watch CBS News
Occupants walk away with minor injuries after plane crash near Modesto

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – The occupants of a plane walked away with minor injuries after crashing about two miles short of the runway in Modesto on Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a plane crash in an open field. 

Officials were able to locate the plane using a drone and saw the occupants out of the plane. 

When crews contacted the occupants, they determined they had minor injuries. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 3:48 PM PDT

