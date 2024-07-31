Watch CBS News
Explosives team called out to investigate military equipment found at Lodi home

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI – People are asked to avoid a south Lodi street as authorities investigate a piece of military equipment found at a home on Wednesday, police said.

Around noon, police were urging people to avoid the 100 block of Hemlock Drive. They said a family was going through a past family member's belongings when they found the military equipment.

The police department then called out the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from the Travis Air Force Base to investigate the military equipment.

The road is closed, and there is no estimated time for reopening. Police said officers were going door-to-door to contact residents.

