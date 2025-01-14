Watch CBS News
Las Vegas man reported missing in Nevada County found safe

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – Search crews were out in the Hoyt's Crossing area of Nevada County, looking for a missing Las Vegas man who was reportedly last seen in that area over the weekend.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Michael McIntosh was last seen at Hoyt's Crossing on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, search crews with the sheriff's office along with California Highway Patrol were looking for him. A helicopter and crews on foot were involved in the search effort.

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐲𝐭’𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 Nevada City, CA – The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, in...

Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

McIntosh was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, tan, pants, and no shoes. He was voluntarily missing, the sheriff's office noted.

Late Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office announced that McIntosh had been found safe. No other details have been released. 

Hoyt's Crossing is along the South Yuba River, about a half mile upstream of the South Yuba River Bridge. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

