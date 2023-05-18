Watch CBS News
Mental Health Action Day 2023

/ CBS Sacramento

Mental Health Resources

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 Your call will be answered confidentially by a trained crisis worker and help identify options and information about mental health services in your area

Disaster Distress Helpline: (800) 985-5990 Provides crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters

Trevor Project Lifeline: (800) 788-7386 Support to LGBTQ youths and allies in crisis or in need of a safe and judgment-free place to talk

First published on May 17, 2023 / 11:39 PM

