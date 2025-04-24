Caltrans: Illegal hazardous waste dumping in Mendocino County may be tied to Bay Area construction firm

Authorities on the Northern California coast are investigating multiple incidents of hazardous materials being dumped along Highway 101 in Mendocino County, saying that a construction firm in the Bay Area could be responsible.

According to Caltrans District 1, the California Highway Patrol, Mendocino County Environmental Health Department and Redwood Empire Hazmat Incident Response conducted a cleanup at an embankment south of Leggett on Monday. The town is located about 180 miles north of San Francisco.

Crews said they removed 19 barrels containing hazardous waste from the embankment. The cost of the cleanup is estimated at $30,000.

"At the cleanup site on Monday, the materials were only 10 feet away from dropping over a cliff with a drop of about 50 to 75 feet right into the creek. The creek has fresh running water, with fish, and that would have been disastrous," said Danny Figueiredo, Caltrans District 1 hazardous materials manager.

The agency said the illegal dumping incidents began in November, with materials being dumped twice in the community of Hopland south of Ukiah. Last month, another illegal dumping incident was reported in Laytonville near the Shamrock Ranch.

Figueirendo said the incidents may be linked and that the suspects may have traveled from as far away as Alameda County to dump the hazardous waste.

"The evidence collected indicates that the materials found at all four sites originated from the Bay Area, possibly from an old construction or roof insulation company in Livermore," he said.

Figueiredo said the expense of cleanup is "substantial."

Anyone who may have information about the incidents or who has seen any suspicious dumping of waste is asked to contact the Garberville office of the CHP at 707-932-6100.