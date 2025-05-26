2 men killed in Memorial Day shooting in central Stockton

STOCKTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot and killed on Memorial Day in central Stockton, police said Monday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. along South San Joaquin Street near Lafayette Street and the Crosstown Freeway.

Stockton police said both gunshot victims, only described as being in their 20s, were declared dead at the scene by medics.

After searching the scene for suspects and evidence, police said at least one person was taken into custody with guns drawn. It was not clear if police were searching for any more suspects.

No further details on that arrest were released.