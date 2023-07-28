Mega Millions: Jackpot grows to $1.05 billion after no winning tickets sold

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown even larger, with no winning tickets drawn Friday night, ballooning the total to $1.05 billion.

The drawing, held at 8 p.m., revealed the winning numbers: 52, 28, 5, 63, 10 with a Mega number of 18.

With no winner, it makes for the 30th consecutive drawing with no winner.

The lottery said the boosted jackpot came about because of strong sales and the excitement of another possible billion-dollar jackpot. Friday morning, the jackpot was at $910 million, but the total jumped to $940 million before the drawing.

If there is a winner Friday night, the prize could be redeemed either as a $940 million annuity or $472.5 million in cash.

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is the fifth largest in the game's history and the 8th largest in lottery history.

In California, Mega Millions sales related to just this growing jackpot have totaled about $163 million in the three-plus months since it's been rolling, with $65 million raised for the state's public schools.