Medical emergency while driving led to the death of a man in Ione

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

IONE -- A man has died after suffering a medical emergency that caused him to crash into a tree, said authorities. 

The crash took place on Saturday morning, June 10, just before 9:30 a.m. on Dave Brubeck Road. 

According to California Highway Patrol, units were dispatched to the crash on Dave Brubeck Road south of Marlette Street. This particular location is a two-lane, straight county road with a slight downhill decline. 

The 58-year-old victim was traveling northbound at approximately 50 miles per hour when he suffered a medical emergency. 

As a result, he was unable to maintain control of his car and ended up veering off the road before crashing into a tree. 

Despite attempts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:52 AM

