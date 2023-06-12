Medical emergency while driving led to the death of a man in Ione
IONE -- A man has died after suffering a medical emergency that caused him to crash into a tree, said authorities.
The crash took place on Saturday morning, June 10, just before 9:30 a.m. on Dave Brubeck Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, units were dispatched to the crash on Dave Brubeck Road south of Marlette Street. This particular location is a two-lane, straight county road with a slight downhill decline.
The 58-year-old victim was traveling northbound at approximately 50 miles per hour when he suffered a medical emergency.
As a result, he was unable to maintain control of his car and ended up veering off the road before crashing into a tree.
Despite attempts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries.
