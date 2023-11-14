Meals on Wheels Sacramento is prepping for the holidays. Here's how you can help

SACRAMENTO — Meals on Wheels Sacramento is turning to the public for help this holiday season by asking for donations to deliver care and home cooking to seniors.

Volunteer Nathan Stanley is ready to roll. He gets his instructions and then picks up home-cooked meals to be delivered to seniors 60 and up who are suffering from illness, recovery or disability.

"Either they can't cook for themselves, it's not safe. Someone either has memory loss, dementia, might forget to turn off the stove. A lot of our participants can't stand for long periods of time," said Robin Smith with Meals on Wheels Sacramento.

Meals on Wheels currently serves 1,400 home-bound seniors around the area, with 400 on a waitlist.

"We do make sure the neediest people are served first," Smith said. "So every time you put in an application, there's an assessment that's done so those at the highest risk are always put at the beginning of that list."

Stanley, a retiree, has been delivering for five years.

"I like the idea of being able to do the volunteer work and being out and about in different neighborhoods," he said. "It took me to different parts of the Greater Sacramento area I might not have visited, and just interaction with people."

We rode along with Stanley as he went door to door. For him, it's about connection.

"The clients we serve come to know us. It's not just delivering food," Stanley said. "But as time allows, to make some conversation, it's a wellness check of sorts."

Stanley said he's called 911 before, and case workers are on staff to help with medical and social services. The nonprofit is ramping up its Project Warm Wishes drive where they collect hats, scarves, blankets, and other small gifts to deliver with meals this holiday season.

"We're asking the public if they can donate $60," Smith said. "A $60 donation would cover 10 meals. Sponsor a senior for ten meals over the holidays."

For more information on Meals on Wheels" and how to donate or volunteer, click here.