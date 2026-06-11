Yuba City McDonald's employee burned with hot cooking oil thanks supporters from hospital bed

A Northern California McDonald's employee who was hospitalized with serious burns after officials say a coworker threw hot cooking oil on him released a video from his hospital bed thanking community members for their support.

Jacob Smith, 20, remains in recovery at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento from third-degree burns covering his face, neck, hands and shoulders.

In the video released on Thursday, Smith expressed gratitude for the support he's received from family, friends and others during what he described as "one of the hardest things of my life to get through."

"I'm extremely blessed and I feel like one of the luckiest people on earth, and I thank everyone for helping me feel that way and helping me get through this," Smith said. " It was extremely difficult, but you made it feel easy."

It happened on May 30 in Yuba City. Law enforcement officials said Smith's co-worker, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, is accused of throwing hot oil on him after their shift had ended. Bluett was arrested days later.

Smith's mother, Amber Smith, told CBS News Sacramento that her son is continuing to recover well. Amber Smith said her son's doctors did intensive work on his burns on Wednesday, which has helped him avoid needing to undergo surgery.

Bluett is expected to appear in court on Friday. A motive for the assault remains unknown.