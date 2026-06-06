Yuba City McDonald's employee hospitalized after coworker threw hot oil on him, police say

A Yuba City McDonald's employee is recovering in the hospital after police say a coworker threw hot oil on him.

Jacob Smith, 20, suffered third-degree burns to his face, neck, hands, and shoulders and is now at UC Davis Medical Center for specialized treatment.

Police say it happened on May 30 when his co-worker, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, allegedly threw hot oil on him following their shift.

After the shift, Bluett was reported missing before being located and taken into custody days later.

Jacob's mother, Amber Smith, said he was a manager at the restaurant and he is engaged, working hard to build a life for himself.

She said while he's in a lot of pain and faces a long road to recovery, he remains in good spirits and is grateful for the outpouring of community support.

"My son has an amazing spirit and in the midst of all of this has been positive and trying to make us feel better," Amber Smith said. "It was just so random of a thing, he's a really good kid and it's not just because he's my son, he's just a really good kid and has a good positive spirit about him."

His mother says the family has set up an online fundraiser page to help cover costs.

She said next week, Jacob will have more surgeries, including a skin graft

Meanwhile, Bluett was booked into the Sutter County Jail and faces a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.