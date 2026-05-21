Sacramento County looks at transforming Mather Airport into trade hub

Sacramento County is launching a new effort to expand aircraft operations at Mather Airport near Rancho Cordova, with plans to transform the former Air Force base into what officials are calling a "tradeport."

The airport has been around for more than a century, serving through world wars and later becoming a hub for general aviation and cargo operations. County officials say growing demand for e-commerce and overnight delivery could bring new jobs and businesses to the area.

"Mather is a very special asset to our community and with an 11,300-foot-long runway, one of the largest runways in all of California," said Stephen Clark, deputy director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports.

The former Air Force base closed in 1993. Since then, it has been used mostly for general aviation and cargo plane operations.

"It's really a cool airport, the fact that it can take all the great big planes, planes can come from all over the world, it's been a backup space for the space shuttle," said Diann Rogers, CEO of the Rancho Cordova Chamber of Commerce.

Rogers said having the airfield is a major boost for the local economy.

"I think it brings high-level jobs, high-income jobs, it brings training, it brings opportunity," Rogers said.

But portions of the old military base remain undeveloped, including the apron where strategic B-52 bombers were once kept on alert during the Cold War.

Today, much of the area is cracked concrete overgrown with weeds.

"Why not take advantage of every single thing that airport can offer?" Rogers said.

Plans call for transforming the southeast portion of the airport into new aircraft hangars and cargo processing facilities.

The project would include warehouses where air freight could be offloaded directly onto delivery trucks.

"Obviously, that's a fantastic use for such a large runway," said Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume.

The county also has plans to develop vacant portions of the airport's north side.

Together, the improvement projects are estimated to cost nearly $200 million.

The effort aims to turn a base that served in two world wars into a West Coast cargo hub.

Sacramento County said it plans to use a mix of airport funds, government grants and partnerships with private developers to pay for the project.