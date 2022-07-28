Massive water project gets support from Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO-SAN JOAQUIN DELTA -- A downsized and newly released plan for the Delta Tunnel has gotten support from Gov. Gavin Newsom but pushback from critics due to its $16 billion pricetag.

To be clear, yesterday's Environmental Impact Report released by the Department of Water Resources was a draft version and one of many steps it will need to take before it gets a green light.

The 45-mile tunnel would move water from the Sacramento River, starting near Clarksburg, and move it under the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta close to I-5, eventually sending it south.

The DWR says that the Delta Conveyance Project will only include one pipeline instead of two and help modernize the state's infrastructure.

State officials say the change creates fewer environmental and community disruptions in the potential tunnel areas.

Project Manager Carrie Buckman had this to say, "We really need that to help address climate change for example, where we understand as we move into the future, we're likely to see more rain and less snow. That's going to change how we manage water in California."

One of the proposal's biggest critics, the Sierra Water Club, says that the proposal is flawed and is a water grab that would only hurt farmers in the Delta region.

The DWR will be accepting comments from the public until October 27, then a final report will be released next fall.

If they are given the green light, construction could begin in 2028 and completion could take up to 12 years.