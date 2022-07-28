Watch CBS News

Delta Tunnel Project Getting Renewed Backing

The Governor is backing the program, called the Delta Conveyance Project. It's a downsized double-tunnel project. This is just a draft version of the new project. It will stretch 45 miles, starting at Clarksburg.
