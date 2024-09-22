Massive illegal fireworks show causes 3 trees to catch fire in Stockton park

STOCKTON — A shock came in the night sky as a massive illegal fireworks show in a Stockton park forced firefighters to put out flames on South Lincoln Street.

The Stockton Police Department said arson charges are possible for anyone found to have a connection to Saturday night's incident in Mattie Harrell Park.

The sights and sounds of the Fourth of July filled the Stockton sky—only, the date was September 21. No one was expecting this show like this.

Cell phone video shows trees being torched and neighbors scared for their pets before firefighters arrived.

Stockton Police Officer David Scott said investigators have not yet determined who was responsible for this fireworks fiasco.

Scott said the fireworks set three park trees on fire. No homes or vehicles were damaged.