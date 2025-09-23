Rancho Cordova awarded pro indoor soccer league expansion team, arena plan in the works

More pro soccer will be coming to the Sacramento area in the coming years, with a new arena also now in the works.

Tuesday, the Major Arena Soccer League announced that league owners awarded new men's and women's expansion teams to the Sacramento-Cordova region.

A proposed new arena in Rancho Cordova was also part of the announcement.

"Rancho Cordova is an incredible market for the Major Arena Soccer League," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer in a statement. "Fans in this region have a long history of supporting their teams and an undeniable passion for soccer that continues to grow year after year."

Rendering of the proposed Rancho Cordova arena. Alpha One

The proposed Rancho Cordova arena would anchor an entertainment district on Kilgore Road just south of Highway 50. Along with the 7,500-seat arena, plans for the district also include hotels, a retail dining district, a cardroom, and residential units.

MASL is currently comprised of a dozen teams spread across the U.S. and Mexico. The Rancho Cordova expansion will be California's third MASL club, with Ontario and San Diego also fielding teams in the league.

Other MASL teams play in arenas with a capacity ranging from 1,600 to just under 10,000.

Rancho Cordova city council is set to discuss funding of the proposed arena at Tuesday's meeting.

Pending the new arena, the league says the new Rancho Cordova teams could debut by fall 2027.