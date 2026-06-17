Community rallies to revamp Marysville community center after storm damage threatens closure

The Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville is in bad shape and at risk of shutting down due to years of storm damage. Now, a local business is stepping up to fix it up.

The roof of the center is leaking, the insulation is falling and moisture is creeping into the carpets.

"It might be surprising but hundreds of people, children, and seniors are coming into this center every week. And there's really nowhere else to go in this community," said Shamaya Sutton, a board member with the community center.

The community center is home to a dozen free or low-cost programs geared toward folks who are otherwise underserved.

"It brings together these diverse ranges, whether it's the Hispanic community, the native american community, the seniors, the youth, the young adults who don't want to go spend their time at a bar," Sutton said.

Sutton walked us through the building last winter, unsure if they'd be able to keep their doors open due to storm damage and rising costs.

Armando Chavez, owner of local business NorCal Siders, was brought in for a simple roof patch-up but left with a big idea.

"I said, 'Wow, this needs to go another level. We can't have kids in here.' Then I heard all the other things and events they do here. Well, this is our Tri-Counties. This is our Marysville," Chavez said.

His company is volunteering to completely revamp the community center. They've drawn up plans and have already raised $400,000 with help from other local businesses.

"With all our people and all our community here, there's just no reason why we can't get this going," Chavez said.

But he can't do it all himself. He said they need more than $1 million to bring everything up to code. He's calling on the community and other local businesses to step up and help save the building so people can use it for generations to come.

"We're all getting to the age, too. We're all getting older. Maybe someday I'll be in here, too, playing bingo or something," Chavez said.

In addition to money, they need materials.

"We want to renovate this place completely. We want to make sure the kids are in here breathing comfortably, not having a leaking roof," Chavez said.

The new plans include a second ballroom to help them generate more revenue, a new kitchen and upgraded bathrooms.

"We're going to make it so phenomenal, so nice that you're going to want to come in here and have your event," Chavez said.

Even the City of Marysville is pitching in by waiving permit fees.

To get involved or donate, visit their website.