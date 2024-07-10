Mariners, city fail to reach lease extension for Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field

MODESTO – The Modesto Nuts are in the midst of their final season at John Thurman Field after the city of Modesto and the Seattle Mariners couldn't reach a long-term lease extension, the organization and city said in a joint announcement Wednesday.

The current lease agreement expires on Sept. 30, 2024, making the 2024 season the final one for the Mariners' Single-A affiliate at John Thurman Field.

"We are thankful for the legacy the Modesto Nuts leaves behind and we wish them the very best success in their future endeavors," Mayor Sue Zwahlen said in a statement. "Negotiations can be very challenging, and we worked diligently over the last year with the Modesto Nuts to explore various solutions."

The Mariners stepped in as partial owners in October 2016 before fully acquiring the organization in November 2020.

The Nuts have won 10 championships while in Modesto, including two since the Mariners fully acquired them.

"Modesto has welcomed our players and staff with open arms, and we've very much enjoyed our experience playing in John Thurman Field in front of the terrific fans of the greater Modesto area," Nuts General Manager Veronica Hernandez said. "Our hope and plan is to conclude the 2024 season the same way we finished 2023: By hoisting a Cal League Championship Banner."

The Nuts have 30 regular-season home games left this season at John Thurman Field, with the last being on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Stockton Ports.

The organization has not announced where the Nuts will be playing next season.