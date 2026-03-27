March Madness energy takes over Sacramento as fans flock to Golden 1 Center

The excitement of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has officially arrived in Sacramento, and fans were feeling every bit of the madness.

Outside the Golden 1 Center, crowds packed into downtown Friday, cheering on some of the top teams in women's college basketball. With Sweet Sixteen matchups underway, every team is chasing a coveted spot in the Final Four in Phoenix.

From chants of "Go Hoos!" to "Go LSU!" and "Go Duke!", the atmosphere has been electric.

For some, the tournament is more than just basketball — it's personal. Larry Herd, who traveled from West Virginia, came to watch his granddaughter compete for the University of Virginia and shared a lighthearted moment about the team's run.

"A Cinderella story?" I said.

"More like a Virginiaella story!" Herd replied.

Meanwhile, Tessa Hartman made the trip from Reno with one goal in mind: to see LSU head coach Kim Mulkey in action.

"I'm a huge Kim Mulkey fan… the fact I get to see her in Sacramento is my dream come true," Hartman said.

This marks the first time since 2010 that Sacramento has hosted the women's tournament and the growth of women's sports since then is undeniable.

Fans like Hazel Quintanilla say the visibility matters.

"If you see her, you can be her… it is important," Quintanilla said.

With momentum building around women's basketball, some fans are already thinking beyond March Madness. There's growing hope that Sacramento could once again host a WNBA team, like the former Sacramento Monarchs, who won a championship before folding in 2009.

"Bringing the Monarchs back would be huge… why not Sacramento? I think they'd sell out every game," said Zach Silva, a Duke fan from Sacramento.

With passionate fans, rising stars, and a city embracing the spotlight, March Madness in Sacramento is delivering exactly what its name promises.