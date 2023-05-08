Many gather at the State Capitol to honor the fallen at the California Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

Many gather at the State Capitol to honor the fallen at the California Peace Officers Memorial Cerem

SACRAMENTO -- It's an annual tradition that memorializes the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community.

The California Peace Officer Memorial Monument stands tall on the west side of the Capitol. Three bronze figures represent the 1,680 who have died in the line of duty since California became a state.

On Monday, a formal ceremony was held where families are recognized and it began with pipes and drums at 10:30 a.m.

The families of the nine fallen officers who are being recognized this year somberly marched from the Capitol to the Memorial. They were saluted by the thousands of law enforcement in solidarity.

The riderless horse with the empty boots that are backward in the stirrups symbolizes a fallen soldier looking back one last time.

Elected officials and Covid-19 leaders joined in the ceremony.

Governor Newsom said it is our duty to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

He said, "These officers did more than just reflect the heart of California. They were inspired, they held us all up. They deserve not to be just remembered but revered, and their loved ones who sacrifice in ways unimaginable - we owe an extra debt of gratitude that is immeasurable. You had our backs, and now California has yours."