Manteca man convicted in 2022 murder on North Main Street

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

MANTECA — A San Joaquin County jury convicted a man of murdering 23-year-old Francisco Lara following an altercation in Manteca in 2022, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Edward Lemar Young, Jr., 36, shot Lara shortly after midnight on September 11, 2022, on North Main Street, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

Lara was declared dead at the scene. Young was located a short time later, walking several blocks away from the scene. The gun used in the shooting was also found nearby.

In addition to the murder conviction, Young was also found guilty of several other weapons and drug charges, prosecutors said.

Young is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in June.

