Manteca police officers involved in shooting outside In-N-Out on Yosemite Avenue

MANTECA — The Manteca Police Department said its officers were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the In-N-Out on Yosemite Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident began sometime after 4 p.m. when the suspect was in the drive-thru line and began ramming into cars in line.

After his food was rejected, the suspect driving a white van was met by responding officers.

This is when police said he rammed into a police cruiser. Police said they told the suspect to exit and cooperate, but the suspect refused.

Police said the suspect backed up the van and rammed multiple police vehicles. This is when police said they opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect's latest condition is not known at this time.

The fast-food restaurant's parking lot can be seen taped off.

There have been no reports of any police officers being injured.

Community members are advised to avoid the area while law enforcement officials are at the scene.