Manteca home fire leaves 1 dead after early-morning rescue

A person died after being rescued from a burning Manteca home early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Manteca Fire and the Lathrop Manteca Fire District responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a home on Falmoth Circle.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story house and began searching inside.

A person was found and pulled from the home before being taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Crews kept the flames contained to one area of the house, though smoke damaged much of the rest of the structure.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.