2 suspects arrested in connection with car break-ins at Manteca's Great Wolf Lodge; 1 suspect at large

Two suspects connected to the vehicle break-ins at Manteca's Great Wolf Lodge were arrested while walking out of Placer County court for their alleged involvement in a similar crime in Roseville, police said on Thursday.

Manteca Police Department's Sergeant Steven Beermann said two of the suspects, 20-year-old Damiano Anthony Rey and 22-year-old Juan Mateo, were arrested in connection with the burglaries on Thanksgiving. A third suspect remains on the run.

Ray and Mateo were arrested in connection with break-ins at a parking lot in Roseville on Dec. 2, Beermann said.

Manteca police officers were able to identify the suspects after property connected to the Great Wolf Lodge break-ins was found in Roseville, Beermann said.

Detectives with the Manteca Police Department arrested Ray and Mateo after they walked out of the courthouse in connection with the Roseville burglaries.

Officers identified 48 vehicles with smashed windows at the Great Wolf Lodge on Thanksgiving morning. Electronics, toiletry items and at least one firearm were stolen during the incident, police said.