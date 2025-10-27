Manteca daycare owner arrested after boy's death; police allege she was intoxicated

An owner of a licensed daycare in Manteca has been arrested after the death of a young child who was in her care.

Manteca police say, back on the afternoon of Oct. 22, first responders were called to the Cherished Years Daycare for a report of an infant not breathing. Officers responded first, encountering an adult at the scene giving the child CPR.

Officers took over CPR until medics arrived, police say. The infant was then rushed to a hospital nearby before being transferred to Oakland Children's Hospital.

Police say the infant died on Oct. 24.

The daycare's owner, identified by Manteca police as Roxanne Helus, was allegedly found intoxicated by officers at the business the day the infant went unresponsive. There were four adults and three other children at the daycare that day; all the other children were unharmed, officers say.

Helus was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, but police say she has since posted bail. Police say she's facing charges of causing death to a child under 8 and felony child endangerment.

Police have notified California Community Care Licensing to help with the investigation into the daycare.