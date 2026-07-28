Manteca man arrested on child sex abuse charges involving multiple victims

A 63-year-old Manteca man has been arrested following a police investigation into allegations that he sexually abused multiple victims over several years.

Craig Allen Montalvo Sr. was arrested back on July 22, according to the Manteca Police Department.

Police said the charges include allegations of sexual acts involving children under 14, forcible sexual offenses and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Montalvo remains in custody at San Joaquin County Jail and is awaiting further court proceedings. He's being held without bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about the investigation, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to contact Manteca police.

Police noted that victim advocates and other support services are available for people reporting sexual abuse, and sexual assault reports can be made confidentially.