Manteca City Council to decide new flag policy for city-owned buildings

MANTECA -- The month of June means the start of summer, but this time of year also marks Pride Month.

Across many cities, including Manteca, a rainbow flag flies outside city hall to commemorate it. Come Tuesday night, that could all change.

Manteca City Council is looking to change its flag policy, choosing from two options.

One would limit the flags allowed to just the United States flag, State of California flag, and the City of Manteca flag with no option to add additional flags throughout the year.

The second option is similar to their current policy which allows commemorative flags, like the Pride flag, but only those chosen well in advance by the city manager.

The city says flags should only represent the speech of the city of Manteca, not the public. Locals had their own take.

"When you see the big old American flag flying over there, it's beautiful," Manteca Resident Wanda Johnson said. "We're in the land of the living, Star Spangled Banner. American flag, I'm good with that. With anything else they want to do, that's fine but as long as the American flag is going, I'm great with that."

In the past, the public has been able to request that certain flags be flown.

Last year, the city granted a request by a local pastor to fly the Christian flag for Holy Week. Some saw it as a protest to the city's decision to fly the Pride flag.

"We pray for everyone whether they're LGBTQ or not," Sequoia Baptist Church Retired Pastor Theo Pope said last year. "We disagree on certain things, obviously, but it's all about the Lord, and I believe he wants our city to prosper."

Now, the fate of what can fly will be in the city's hands.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city of Manteca and they told us they won't speak until after the vote Tuesday evening.