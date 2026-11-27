Catalytic converter thefts have increased in recent years across the state of California, causing costly headaches for vehicle owner victims to repair. One Riverside County man decided to take it upon himself to address what he calls loopholes in local ordinances surrounding these thefts.

For the past few years, Daryl Terrell has traveled across the state, from Moreno Valley up to Sacramento, advocating for ordinances to make it harder for thieves to steal these expensive car parts.

Terrell has two jobs and pays for the trips himself. He said that he was inspired to begin his crusade after his friend's converter was stolen.

"You got to imagine that something like that happens for many working people," Terrell said. "Some of them don't have the insurance to cover it, so they had to throw it away, get rid of the car. So he asked me, 'What can we do about it?' I'm like, 'Well, I can't say much. What can I do? I'm just one person.' But I thought about it, and I said, 'Well, let me check around.'"

Terrell said that during his initial research, he found that just one county, San Bernadino County, had an existing law that specifically targeted individual thefts of the converters.

"So that's what grew me into going to other counties, because you got to think about it," Terrell said. "Catalytic converter thefts–doesn't stop at county borders or city borders. They continue to, like locusts, to go to communities that have lax laws."

In Sacramento County, mechanics frequently are tabbed to repair or replace catalytic converters that have been stolen. Bill Wallis is the manager of Muffler Tech and said that while thefts spiked during the pandemic, his shop still sees multiple vehicles per week that have had converters stolen out of them.

"It's heart wrenching because it's happened to a bunch and bunch of people," Wallis said.

He pointed out a vehicle that his shop was currently working on that had its converter stolen.

"Oh, it's stolen," Wallis said, pointing at the vehicle. "They cut the wires on the sensor. The o2 sensor's cut. Sometimes they just pull it down and break the wiring, but this one, they got cut and then they cut the pipe here. They took the whole catalytic converter out."

Wallis said he recommends drivers get a seal to help deter criminals from stealing their catalytic converters, adding that the repairs can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 depending on insurance.

Terrell said it's this financial burden on people that emphasizes the need for stricter laws surrounding catalytic converter thefts.

"Ordinary people that work every day…they put food on the table and their roof over their heads for their family… if something like this happens to them, it could put them in financial chaos," Terrell said.

Terrell said that he has traveled to 19 cities so far, fighting for stricter ordinances to be passed.