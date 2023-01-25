Man takes plea deal for shooting at random vehicles south of Escalon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A man has taken a 15-year plea deal for shooting at random vehicles in 2020 and 2021.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that throughout 2020 and 2021, they received several calls about vehicles being shot at along River Road, south of Escalon.

No injuries were reported and with the help of Riverbank Police and Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Javier Rivera was arrested Feb. 9, 2021.

Last week, Rivera pled guilty to the shootings and will serve a 15-year sentence.