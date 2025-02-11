Man suspected of killing Stockton woman and her son arrested in Mexico

STOCKTON — The man accused of killing a Stockton woman and her son, who were found dead on the night before Christmas Eve, was arrested in Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Julio Ceasar Valdez, 38, was located by U.S. Marshals and Mexican Regional Police in the beach town of Rosarito and was taken into custody without incident, the Stockton Police Department said.

Obtained by CBS13

Valdez is suspected of killing Alice Montejano, 43, and her son Reuel Huerta, 19. Stockton police found the mother and son battered and unresponsive near Belleview Avenue and East 11th Street on the night of December 23, 2024.

Montejano and Huerta were soon after declared dead.

Valdez, who was in a relationship with Monejano, will soon be extradited back to San Joaquin County, police said.