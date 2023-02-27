Man stabbed in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is searching for the person who stabbed a man on early Monday morning.
Officers received a report of a stabbing on 17th Street with J Street just before 3:30 a.m., and they found a man with non-life-threatening wounds.
The victim was sent to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.
