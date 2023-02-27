Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in midtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is searching for the person who stabbed a man on early Monday morning. 

Officers received a report of a stabbing on 17th Street with J Street just before 3:30 a.m., and they found a man with non-life-threatening wounds. 

The victim was sent to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. 

