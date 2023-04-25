Man stabbed in vehicle outside New Asia Supermarket in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in south Sacramento on Monday.
CBS13 confirmed the stabbing happened at around 3:45 p.m. in a vehicle parked outside the New Asia Supermarket on Stockton Boulevard.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Sacramento police said the suspect was already gone when they arrived.
