Man stabbed in vehicle outside New Asia Supermarket in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in south Sacramento on Monday.

CBS13 confirmed the stabbing happened at around 3:45 p.m. in a vehicle parked outside the New Asia Supermarket on Stockton Boulevard.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Sacramento police said the suspect was already gone when they arrived.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 6:25 PM

